The Buffalo Bills are lucky to have Josh Allen, as they are one of the teams blessed with an elite quarterback. But back then, not many were convinced that Buffalo made the right decision to trade up in order to land Allen at the 2018 NFL Draft.
It can be remembered that the Bills moved up to the seventh overall spot on the draft board that year via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who, in return, received Buffalo's 12th, 53rd, and 56th overall picks. While many at the time thought the Bills got fleeced by the Buccaneers, no one's holding on to that sentiment anymore. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, who is in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Combine, hilariously looked back at the trade that eventually landed them Allen while speaking about the strategy of trading up to get a quarterback.
We got criticized for how much we gave up for Josh, and I'm like, ‘Well if he doesn’t work out, I'm not gonna be here anyway. If he does work out, nobody's going to give a s**t,'” Beane said in front of reporters on Tuesday.
#Bills GM Brandon Beane explaining his thought process when he traded up for Josh Allen is hilarious. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/YpvQZkwStw
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 28, 2024
Fortunately for Beane and most especially the Bills, Allen turned out to be just fine. There's zero regret on the part of the Bills, who have seen Allen become one of the most electrifying offensive talents in the NFL. Although Buffalo has yet to win the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, they are always in serious contention to win it so long as Allen is healthy and under center for the franchise.