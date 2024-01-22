Patrick Mahomes hopes to leave a legacy that inspires

Whenever the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills, the lights shine the brightest on both team's quarterbacks — and for good reason. A Patrick Mahomes – Josh Allen duel is a show that would entertain any football fan. And this past Sunday, both men did not disappoint.

Mahomes got the upper hand, tallying two touchdowns and throwing for 215 passing yards on 17-of-23 attempts en route to the Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff win. Asked how special it is to go against a player such as Allen, Mahomes had nothing but respect.

“Every time I go against Josh, I know that it's gonna come down to the end just because of the competitor that he is and the player that he is,” Mahomes said, via NFL on CBS.

The two-time Most Valuable Player also referenced other top quarterbacks in the league, adding how he hopes their matchups leave memories for the youth who tune in to watch the games.

“Same when I go against Joe (Burrow), when I go up against Lamar (Jackson), all these guys. I know how much fire they have and (how) they're not going to give up to the very end,” Mahomes added. “These are the games I watched growing up. The great quarterbacks going against each other with great football teams and great organizations, that's what I remember. So hopefully we're making those memories for those little kids that are growing up and watching football.”

Although Allen accounts for more regular-season wins in his career matchups against Mahomes, The Chiefs superstar is now 3-0 against Allen in the playoffs. Adding Sunday's victory to the equation, the Chiefs have now eliminated the Bills three times in the past four seasons.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. hope to continue their legacy against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.