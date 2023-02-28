A few years from now, the Buffalo Bills will be housed in a shiny new stadium. The team has also just released some images of the latest renderings of how that structure would look once construction is finished 100%. These renderings also are the follow-ups to the couple released back in October 2022.

The journey toward the New Bills Stadium continues. The latest renderings are in. #BillsMafia Be the first to learn more: https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 pic.twitter.com/atvzDOedUP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 27, 2023

The stadium is expected to be done “come the fall of 2026,” according to the Bills’ website. “The Bills, in conjunction with Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous, have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design,” the Bills said of their soon-to-be new home. “The exterior stadium image highlights the team’s desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Until the new stadium is done, the Bills will continue to play their home games at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Its current seating capacity is at over 71,600, while the new stadium can accommodate an estimated total of 62,000 ticketholders, per Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia (h/t Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle).

“In the rendering that looks at the stadium from the outside, what the Bills are really trying to feature is the plaza area where three huge buffalos sit. Raccuia explained that this will become a gathering place for fans that will include food, beverage and live entertainment, and not only for fans who have any of the approximately 62,000 tickets to the game.”

The Bills have become a perennial Super Bowl contender since Josh Allen came into his own in the league, so it would perhaps be great for the franchise to win a Vince Lombardi Trophy before their eventual move to a new place.