Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could only watch as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes added a second Super Bowl title to his trophy collection this past Sunday. Mahomes, who has only been a starter for five seasons, already has a Hall of Fame resume with two Lombardi Trophies, two league MVP awards and a Super Bowl MVP.

It’s such an impressive collection of accolades that even Mahomes’ peers, like Allen, are blown away. The Bills star went as far to say that Mahomes and the Chiefs’ excellence is “unmatched by anybody” during a recent appearance on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, a show hosted by the NFL Network personality.

“You look at him statistically and what he’s been able to do in his first four, five, six years in this league, you know, it’s kind of unmatched by anybody,” he said. “They’re the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it. Because, again they’re just constantly in the AFC Championship Game; he’s been in three Super Bowls now. Gotta find ways, it’s a copycat league, you gotta find ways to be like them.”

The dual-threat signal-caller has been immensely productive over the last three seasons, firing 30-plus touchdown passes while throwing for over 4000 yards and leading his team to 11-plus wins in each season.

But Mahomes and the Chiefs have been waiting to knock out Allen and the Bills in the AFC playoffs in two of those seasons.

Josh Allen and company will have to figure out Mahomes and the Chiefs.