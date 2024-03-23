The Buffalo Bills have had a bit of a rocky offseason but they did make a solid addition to the roster on Saturday. With the defensive line needing some depth, the front office improved that area by acquiring a veteran option.
DaQuan Jones, who is already rostered on the Bills, broke the news that former Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman, Austin Johnson, is signing with the Bills.
“!!!BREAKING NEWS!!! Buffalo Bills are Signing former Chargers DE Austin Johnson later on today “close sources say.”
Soon after Jones broke the news, Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network, confirmed it to be true. The Bills acquire a solid veteran to help at defensive end next season. Johnson signed a one-year contract to play for Buffalo.
“Sources confirm: Austin Johnson is signing a 1-year deal with Buffalo to play alongside former teammate DaQuan Jones. The deal is worth up to $4M.”
Johnson's been a rotational asset throughout most of his career. However, these last three years he's been a starter for Giants and Chargers. Last season he finished with 46 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He should be a nice addition to this Bills defense.
Bills Free Agency
Buffalo's made an assortment of moves this offseason. They let several players walk to help create more cap space. Those players include guys like Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse. Meanwhile the front office reworked Von Miller's and Dawson Knox's contracts as well. These decisions gave the Bills some more cap space to try and improve the roster as a whole.
With that said, there are still some holes the team must address with the NFL Draft quickly approaching. Wide receiver could be an issue right now after Gabe Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Luckily for the Bills this draft class is loaded with talent. So, Buffalo should find an exciting rookie to play alongside Stefon Diggs. Additionally, Knox and Dalton Kincaid form a solid tight end group that Josh Allen can rely on.
Overall, the Bills should be a solid team once again. When you have a guy like Allen under center you're always going to have a fighting chance. Although the team lost some talent this offseason, they've put themselves in position to acquire replacements who are younger. This gives Buffalo much better longevity and upside as long as the younger players develop into consistent starters.
It's not likely the Bills make anymore splash moves during free agency. The most likely outcome is the front office continues signing depth players like Austin Johnson. But any exciting player should be picked up during the NFL Draft. That can set Buffalo up nicely for the next three to four years.