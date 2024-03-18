Despite some people losing faith in the Buffalo Bills, the organization is moving ahead with purpose this offseason. General manager Brandon Beane parted ways with multiple fan favorites in hopes of making the team more financially flexible, younger and healthier. But he is also reaffirming his commitment to some valuable contributors still on the roster.
“Bills are signing All-Pro DB Taron Johnson to a three-year extension that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel back, per source,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. “He’s tied to Buffalo through the 2027 season.” The deal is worth $31 million.
Johnson's tremendous versatility helps ensure that head coach Sean McDermott's defense operates as intended. He recorded 98 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, eight passes defensed, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one sack while starting all 17 games for the Bills last regular season.
The 27-year-old grades solidly in nearly all areas, according to Pro Football Focus, but is best rated for his coverage skills (81.7). He will remain a important piece of this defense for the foreseeable future. There is little the front office can do this offseason to cure the Bills Mafia of its heartbreak after suffering through yet another postseason loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, but implementing a clear plan definitely helps.
As Ryan Clark said, the version of Buffalo that fans cheered for these past few years no longer offers a viable path to a Super Bowl. Tweaks needed to be made. Though, there are still constants like Josh Allen, Taron Johnson and others who will again be asked to lead this modified squad to the mountaintop, at long last.