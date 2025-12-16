LeBron James got the last laugh over Dillon Brooks following the NBA's last two-minute report for the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

During the final minute of the game, Brooks made a big 3-pointer over James that saw Phoenix take the lead for the last time. Brooks believed he drew a foul when James made illegal contact, resulting in him having an altercation with the Lakers star.

NBA officials called this a technical foul, ejecting Brooks as he already had one earlier in the contest. The last two-minute report doubled down on the no call, per league insider Brett Siegel.

“The L2M report says this was the correct no call on LeBron James, as Dillon Brooks extended his legs to try and draw a foul. This play led to Dillon Brooks’ ejection as a result of a technical foul,” Siegel wrote.

The L2M report says this was the correct no call on LeBron James, as Dillon Brooks extended his legs to try and draw a foul. This play led to Dillon Brooks’ ejection as a result of a technical foul.

pic.twitter.com/81y2cXqlCj https://t.co/VJ1f9pQOdb — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 15, 2025

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Suns

Article Continues Below

While there was contact between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks on that play, the NBA headquarters confirmed that there wasn't enough to have a different decision there. As a result, the Lakers got the final edge over the Suns.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game. Los Angeles led by 111-97 with less than four minutes but Phoenix responded with a 12-0 run. The Suns even took the lead, but James and Marcus Smart made clutch free throws in the final seconds to get the road win.

Free throws and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Lakers prevailed in both categories by making 33 out of 43 shots at the line while securing 54 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Suns as they converted 21 out of 25 free throws and grabbed 37 rebounds.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. He finished with a stat line of 26 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line. Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points and six assists, Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Jaxson Hayes provided 12 points and nine rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to an 18-7 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the San Antonio Spurs while trailing the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Utah Jazz on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.