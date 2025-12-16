The New York Knicks will square off against the San Antonio Spurs in the championship game of the NBA Cup on Tuesday, and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is looking forward to competing for championship recognition.

During a media session the day before the Knicks will take on the Spurs for the 2025 NBA Cup championship, Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about what it would mean to have the feeling of winning a championship in some form.

“It would mean a lot. I think it’ll give us some good energy, good mojo,” Towns said. “When you get that feeling of winning a championship in any sort of tournament, the NBA Finals, that feeling is something you chase. To get a taste of winning, I think it would a lot for us.”

For the Knicks to win the NBA Cup and defeat the Spurs, they will need their superstar big man to play as he has this season. Towns has appeared in 24 games this year, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns is now in his 11th season in the league. He began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and was traded to the Knicks in a shocking deal before the start of the 2024-25 season.

This year, Towns has helped lead the Knicks to an 18-7 record where they are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings behind only the Detroit Pistons.