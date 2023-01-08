By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 1 min read

The Buffalo Bills sure are fired up today, huh? The reigning AFC East champions wasted no time getting on the board in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. On the opening kick-off, running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick all the way to the end-zone, via Ben Brown. 6-0, Buffalo. Obviously, Damar Hamlin is fired up.

NYHEIM HINES TAKES THE OPENING KICKOFF TO THE HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/lyR0PRhq2C — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) January 8, 2023

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

The Bills are playing this game with a Damar Hamlin-sized chip on their shoulder. The safety collapsed on the field during their last game against the Bengals due to a cardiac arrest. Thankfully, Hamlin has started to recover, as evidenced by his tweets. He’s still in critical condition, but he’s well enough that he can speak to his teammates.

The opening kickoff TD was courtesy of Nyheim Hines, the Bills’ marquee addition during the midseason trade deadline. Hines was brought in to bolster Buffalo’s rushing attack, which was lacking. Hines is proving that he can do more than just rush through defenders: he can also be a pretty damn good returner.

The Bills have struck first against the Patriots in Week 18. Now, their job is to continue the pressure and suffocate their opponents. Can they hold off a New England squad fighting for their playoff lives?