Being a great quarterback is made possible with the support of a good partner, as evidenced by what Josh Allen said of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, during the Buffalo Bills' preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

During the game against the Bears, Allen was interviewed on the sideline. The interviewer asked how marrying Steinfeld and his personal life have made him “even better” on the field.

josh allen was asked about hailee steinfeld during the bears vs bills preseason game. his response. :,) pic.twitter.com/QqtI1ez1QE — bri﹒ (@allensbeau) August 18, 2025

“To have the support that I do at home and to have someone that I share similar life interests with and wants in life, it's an awesome feeling,” Allen began. “And [I] get to support somebody as much as she supports me. So, very happy, obviously.”

When did Josh Allen get married to his wife, Hailee Steinfeld?

Allen and Steinfeld got married in California on May 31, 2025. The ceremony included some of Allen's Bills teammates, such as Mitchell Trubisky.

Article Continues Below

They started dating two years prior, in May 2023. However, Allen and Steinfeld did not reveal their relationship to the public until July 2024.

The reigning NFL MVP then proposed to Steinfeld during the Bills' bye week during the 2024 season in November. They announced it a little while after it happened. Now, they are a married couple.

After a rocky 2023 campaign, Allen bounced back in a big way in 2024. Allen was named NFL MVP after he passed for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions (a career low). He also added 531 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns. Allen also logged a receiving touchdown (the second of his career).

Unfortunately, the Bills were unable to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Allen and the Bills once again lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

Steinfeld first gained fame for her role in True Grit. She would go on to star in the Pitch Perfect series, launching a music career thanks to the role.

Her other notable projects include Ender's Game, Bumblebee, The Edge of Seventeen, and the Spider-Verse series. In 2025, starred in Sinners with Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the movie.