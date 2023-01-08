By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin is now on his way back to full strength. The Buffalo Bills safety is now recovering in a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since waking up, Hamlin has had the opportunity to take in the outpouring of support he’s received since the horrific injury. At this point, Damar is clearly overwhelmed by all the love.

Hamlin took to Twitter on Saturday night to express just how grateful he is at the moment. The 24-year-old said that he feels the “love” from everyone who’s been supporting him throughout his ordeal:

The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! 🙏❤️ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Damar Hamlin has pointed out an excellent fact about his current situation. It’s amazing to see people from all walks of life coming together to show their support for the Bills stud. As he said, folks of all races and religions have stood as one as we all continue to pray for his speedy recovery. This show of unity is a clear testament to how the human race isn’t all that bad. We definitely have our quirks, but this incident is living proof that there is still a lot of good left in this world.

Hamlin has had significant improvements in his recovery over the past few days. He is now breathing on his own and no longer requires the assistance of a machine to do so. His neurological function has also been described as “excellent” by attending medical experts. Damar still has quite a ways to go, but it is clear that he is headed in the right direction.