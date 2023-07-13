In a tear-jerking moment at the ESPYs on Wednesday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin got emotional as he presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the team's training staff.

Hamlin couldn't hold back his tears as he introduced the Bills' training staff to the audience. Many in the crowd were also brought to tears by the raw and emotional moment, while others made sure to give a round of applause to Hamlin and the Buffalo franchise.

Damar Hamlin was brought to tears when presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills ❤️ 💙 pic.twitter.com/IThNKmREyC — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

As everyone who has followed Damar Hamlin's story would know, the Bills' training staff played a key role in helping save the life of the 25-year-old.

When Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals back in January, the Bills' training staff quickly conducted CPR and resuscitated him on the field. Had the staff not done so, it could have been fatal for the youngster.

Hamlin spent weeks in the hospital before being released. He has since recovered from the scary accident and has even returned to practice to resume his football career. Hamlin has been fully cleared to do all football activities, even being a full participant in the team's OTA's early in June. However, it wouldn't have been possible without the members of the Bills staff who were alert and quickly responded to the accident.

It's only fitting that Hamlin was the one who presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service on the ESPYs to the Bills, and more than just making it more beautiful and memorable, it's also just an impactful moment overall.