The Buffalo Bills hosted one of their OTA offseason workouts, and safety Damar Hamlin was a full participant for the first time, which is a big step forward in his journey back to playing NFL football.

Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest after a hit during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in early January on Monday night football. He is in the midst of an incredible comeback after the incident against the Bengals, and him being a fill participant in OTAs is a bit step. He was seen in a good mood and waving to cameras on the field.

For the first time in an OTA open to the media, Damar Hamlin wore his helmet and was a full participant in practice. Big step forward. pic.twitter.com/4NVoPBhgFI — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 6, 2023

Hamlin was previously not cleared to participate in team periods, but it appears that is no longer the case. On Tuesday, Hamlin had his helmet on for the first time.

It is a welcomed sight for Bills fans and NFL fans in general. Hamlin's story was frightening and turned into an inspiring story.

It is a remarkable achievement for Hamlin to make it back on the field. He has persevered through a lot. His positive attitude has been shown throughout many appearances this offseason, including when he won many awards. If he does play in the 2023 season, he could have at least one more award coming his way with the comeback player of the year honors.

For now, Hamlin aims to be ready to play for the Bills in 2023, as the team is one of the contenders in the AFC. For many Bills fans, the team winning with Hamlin back on the field would be a great story.