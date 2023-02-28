The Buffalo Bills know they have stars in guys like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano. General manager Brandon Beane has to find the right supporting cast around them. Gabe Davis is one solid supporting player around the Bills stars but still has his limitations.

Davis had a productive season but not one that indefinitely signaled he is an elite WR2. However, Beane has full confidence in him, according to Dan Fetes of 13WHAM.

“I have a lot of confidence with Gabe as our No. 2 [receiver],” Beane said, via 13WHAM. The Bills’ third-year player totaled 836 receiving yards, 48 catches and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Despite his solid stats, not many players were as boom-or-bust as Davis in the 2022 season. The most receptions he ever had in a game was six and he surpassed 50 yards in a game just six times. When he wasn’t hauling in long passes, he was not a major factor in the offense. Still, he has the ability to rack up yards on the catches he made and is working to get bigger and stronger.

Being the second-best receiver on a team is a tall order, as numerous AFC contenders are stacked at the position. The Bills will run into teams with great players like Tee Higgins and Jaylen Waddle behind other superstars. Gabe Davis doesn’t have to surpass 1,000 yards to be effective alongside Diggs but there are improvements he could make to his game in order to become more versatile.