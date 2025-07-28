The Buffalo Bills are looking to have another strong season on offense, and they'll be bringing back most of the same crew from last year. They are still finding ways to get better, and they recently held a workout with Justyn Ross, who was recently waived by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ross was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs in 2022 after playing college at Clemson. Ross had his moments during his time with the Chiefs, but he was never truly able to find a consistent role with the team. He played in two games last season, and in 2023, he played in 10 games and made one start.

Last season would have been a great time for him to break out, especially with the injuries that they were dealt at the wide receiver position. Ross could be a big help to a team that has high aspirations, and he can be a help alongside Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

Josh Allen is known for sharing the wealth, and he knows what the team needs to do to reach their ultimate goal. In a recent interview with NFL Network, he talked about his goal for 2025.

“That’s the only thing on my mind in camp, is just like, what can we do to bring a Lombardi trophy home?” Allen said to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Michael Robinson.

“The main thing is whether it's rain, it's snow, it's heat, put the ball down [and] let's go play football,” Allen continued. “That's the mentality we're developing here. You can put us on the parking lot, put us on turf, grass, it don't matter. We're going to come out there and we're going to give you our best shot. We've got a bunch of guys who are selfless and who love playing for each other. And we still have that mentality that everybody eats.”

The Bills have been one of the top teams in the league for some years, but they haven't been able to get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl.