The Buffalo Bills are currently participating in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. While Buffalo's defense has been an elite unit over the last several years, they've also had a habit of underperforming at the worst times in the playoffs, which may have factored into the team's decision to invest in that department by drafting cornerback Maxwell Hairston this past April.

Recently, the team got an injury scare regarding Hairston when the rookie sustained a non-contact injury during training camp, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz has provided an optimistic update on that front.

“Sources: #Bills first-round rookie CB Maxwell Hairston avoided serious injury after leaving yesterday’s practice with a non-contact knee issue,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz also noted that “it’s believed to be a sprain, and he’s considered week-to-week. A major scare — but crisis averted for the talented young corner.”

It's certainly good news for a Bills team whose defensive backfield was sporadic at times a year ago.

Hairston played his college football at Kentucky and was selected by the Bills with the 30th overall pick in the first round in this year's draft.

A “prove it” year for the Bills

The Bills have been knocking on the doorstep of NFL immortality for quite some time now, conjuring up memories of the 1990s iteration of the team that made it to four straight Super Bowls and lost every single one of them.

The Bills most recently suffered yet another heartbreak at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship Game after performing above expectations throughout most of last season.

The good news for Buffalo is that they are bringing back almost their entire core from a year ago and have made some savvy signings this offseason, including veteran star pass rusher Joey Bosa, who, when healthy, remains one of the best at his position in the NFL.

The Bills of course also have reigning league MVP Josh Allen and a host of talented skill positional players.

Still, when it comes to winning a Super Bowl, Bills fans will probably have to see it to believe it.