For the Buffalo Bills, the 2025 preseason will be anything but quiet. The franchise remains a fixture in the AFC playoff picture. However, that also means the margin for error has shrunk. This is no longer about proving they can win. It’s about making sure every single piece of the roster is built to contend for a Super Bowl. And for players fighting for jobs this August, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Will Revamping the Defense Pay Off?

Will Buffalo’s defensive overhaul deliver results? The Bills enter 2025 with enormous expectations after making it clear through the draft and free agency that their defense needed a major facelift.

This offseason, the front office locked down key pieces for the future. They extended defensive end Greg Rousseau and cornerback Christian Benford. They also swung big with the addition of veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa. Still, there are plenty of unknowns. Six of Buffalo’s draft picks were spent on defense. That included three defensive linemen, and their development will be critical. Add to that the lingering health concerns around Bosa, questions about where linebacker Matt Milano stands, and the fact that two defensive linemen will miss the first six games due to suspension. Now, you have a unit with plenty to prove.

The Bills’ winning culture attracts talent, but there are only so many roster spots to go around. As the front office sorts through a deep pool of veterans and rookies, this preseason will be a brutal proving ground for anyone hoping to make the cut on a team with championship-or-bust ambitions.

Here we'll try to look at the three Buffalo Bills players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 NFL preseason.

DT DaQuan Jones: The Veteran Facing a Numbers Game

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has been a steady presence in Buffalo’s front seven. That said, this summer could be different. Entering the final year of his deal, Jones suddenly finds himself in the crosshairs of a numbers crunch. Releasing him would reportedly save the team $5.5 million. That's a tempting bit of flexibility for a franchise tight on cap space.

Buffalo didn’t hide its priorities in the draft, too. They traded up twice to secure defensive tackles TJ Sanders and Deone Walker. Add those rookies to a group that already includes Ed Oliver and DeWayne Carter, plus the free-agent addition of Larry Ogunjobi. As such, it’s clear that the defensive interior has been overhauled.

The Bills will need Jones’ experience, especially early in the season while Ogunjobi is sidelined. However, once the rookies gain their footing, tough decisions loom. If Sanders and Walker shine in camp and preseason action, the coaching staff could decide that the cost savings outweigh the veteran presence.

Jones doesn’t control the cap math, but he can control the narrative. He needs to dominate in camp, show leadership, and remind everyone that there’s value in proven production.

OL Ryan Van Demark: Holding Off the Competition

Ryan Van Demark is a perfect example of how difficult it is to stick in the NFL. That's even when you’ve already proven yourself as a capable backup. The swing tackle appeared in 14 games last season. He started twice, including a critical win over the Kansas City Chiefs when right tackle Spencer Brown was injured.

The problem for Van Demark is not his ability. It’s the Bills’ depth and continuity along the offensive line. Buffalo returns its entire starting unit from last season. That means every reserve lineman has to clearly outperform the others to justify a roster spot.

For Van Demark, the preseason will be about versatility and consistency. If he can show that he’s a dependable insurance policy at both tackle spots, he may convince the team that he’s indispensable. With younger, cheaper options eager to prove themselves, though, anything less than an excellent August could see him squeezed out of the 53-man roster.

WR Laviska Shenault: A Crowded Room and a Slim Chance

Laviska Shenault’s career has been searching for a second act. Once a promising receiver with Jacksonville, he’s been used sparingly in recent years. He was brought to Buffalo on a one-year contract as a potential returner and offensive weapon.

That said, the Bills’ wide receiver room is one of the most competitive in the league. The addition of Elijah Moore in free agency and the presence of Curtis Samuel has left Shenault in a precarious position. His appeal lies in his speed and ability to handle return duties. Still, he’s never returned a punt in an NFL game, and the team already has specialists for those roles.

For Shenault to survive final cuts, he’ll need to make himself indispensable on special teams. He also needs to flash enough versatility to convince offensive coordinator Joe Brady that there’s a role for him beyond the crowded depth chart. Otherwise, this could be the end of the line in Buffalo.

The Bottom Line

For Jones, Van Demark, and Shenault, the 2025 preseason is their chance to fight against the numbers and earn the right to be part of a Bills team still chasing its elusive Super Bowl. In a locker room this competitive, there’s no such thing as a safe spot.