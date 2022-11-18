Published November 18, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Sunday’s Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns was being moved to Detroit. There is a potentially historic snowstorm barreling down on western New York with up to six feet of snow expected in the area.

In an interesting twist of irony, the doppler radar image of the storm happens to look exactly the Bills logo, as NFL on ESPN on twitter pointed out.

No way the snowstorm hitting Buffalo really looks like the Bills' logo 😅🤯 (h/t @SabresAfterDark, @US_Stormwatch) pic.twitter.com/6ouRCtG2mg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 18, 2022

Western New York is known for inclement weather, and particular large snow falls because of the lake effect snow. But this storm is something else. It created concern for both fan and player safety commuting to and from the stadium.

The move to Detroit could be seen as the Bills losing home field advantage. Yes, they will not have nearly 100,000 screaming Bills fans half naked going crazy in the cold. But it is possible that this move positively affects the Bills in this matchup.

Generally speaking, when playing in inclement weather like this, the team that runs the football wins the game. The Browns are arguable the best rushing team in the NFL, led by Nick Chubb. They also feature Kareem Hunt on the ground. Whereas, the Bills are not nearly as effective.

Yes, Buffalo ranks 9th in the league at 129.9 rush yards per game. But their superstar quarterback Josh Allen counts for much of that production. He’s among the few quarterbacks in the NFL to lead his team in rushing, alongside Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.