By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so each game can have serious implications in the playoff battle. With the Buffalo Bills set to travel and face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, it means it is time for some Bills Week 16 bold predictions.

Buffalo is coming off a crucial 32-29 home win over the Miami Dolphins. Not only guaranteed a spot in the playoffs but the team defeated an AFC East opponent. Now at 11-3, the Bills are very close to clinching the division. However, they are still aiming for the No. 1 berth in the AFC.

On the other side of the matchup, the Bears are just 3-11 and last in the NFC. For the remainder of the season, Chicago will be battling for a better draft position.

While this game sounds very one-sided, nothing can be taken for granted in the NFL. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Bills as they face the Bears in Week 16.

3. Buffalo forces at least three turnovers

One of the main reasons why Buffalo is having such a successful season has been its defense. In nine out of the 14 games this year, the Bills held opponents to at most 20 points. The team ended up winning in eight of those instances.

Part of this defensive dominance comes thanks to the many turnovers the Bills can force each week. This season, Buffalo has recorded 13 interceptions, good for the top 10 in the category. The team has also forced nine fumbles and sacked quarterbacks 37 times.

Something that could help Buffalo on Saturday is that it will be facing second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Because he is more of a run-first player, this should give the Bills more chances to sack him thanks to their solid defensive line. Also, the pressure should force some bad throws by Fields, which could lead to some interceptions.

The bold prediction is that Buffalo will end up forcing at least three turnovers against the Bears. From sacks that could become fumbles and interceptions, the Bills should give Fields a hard time.

2. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connect for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

It is unlikely the Bills would be where they are right now without Josh Allen. The quarterback is having a career year and is even receiving some MVP buzz alongside Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

So far, he is completing 63.7% of his pass attempts for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He has also added 705 yards on the ground for six scores.

Still, every elite quarterback needs some elite receivers. Luckily for Allen, Stefon Diggs is having another great season and is on pace for his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

In 2022, the wide receiver has recorded 99 catches for 1,299 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is currently in the top five in all of those receiving categories. Notably, Diggs has six 100-yard performances so far, including 148 yards against the Super Bowl contenders Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on the road. The Bills ended up winning that game by just four points.

Considering how well Allen and Diggs are doing this season, the bold prediction is that the duo will continue its dominance on Saturday. Expect them to connect for at least 100 yards and a touchdown. If that happens, Buffalo should be in a great position for another solid victory.

1. Bills blow the Bears out

At the end of the day, Buffalo is playing some of the best football in the NFL this season. On the other hand, Chicago has one of the worst records in the league.

According to FanDuel, the Bills are heavy favorites to win this contest. Currently, the spread is -8.5, one of the largest among all Week 16 matchups.

With so much still at stake for the Bills, they will probably try to open a comfortable lead early in the day. Even if playing on the road, their five-game winning streak has proven it is not a problem for them. Two of those victories came away from Buffalo.

Also, Chicago has lost seven in a row, including its last three at Soldier Field. Because of that, the home factor should not have too much effect on Saturday. With Allen and Diggs playing very well this season, the Bills should not have too much problem quickly adapting to the away atmosphere in Chicago.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that not only the Bills will win but they will blow the Bears out. In five games this season, Buffalo won by double-digits, which could potentially happen again in Week 16. However, fans should not be surprised if the Bills win by 20-plus points. Should that happen, the Bills will clinch their division and cement their name as a real Super Bowl threat.