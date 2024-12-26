The Buffalo Bills had players in a giving mood for the Christmas season. Their entire offensive line gave Josh Allen one icy gift.

The Bills' quarterback received a brand new chain courtesy of the guys who protect him. It's more than an “MVP” necklace Allen got, though.

The diamond chain listed Allen's accolades in the back. And the QB delivered the perfect reaction to his new Xmas present.

Allen has become everything the Bills envisioned when the franchise drafted him back in 2018 during the first round. But he's putting together, arguably, his finest season yet.

Josh Allen's epic 2024 season witnessing two improvements

Allen is witnessing new accolades. Especially for one crucial area.

The 28-year-old has only thrown six interceptions this season. If that number stays neutral, Allen will have thrown his fewest picks in a single season. The last time he threw under 10 picks came in 2019 during his second season. It's also a significant drop from the 18 picks he tossed last year.

Allen started the season interception-less. He went the first seven weeks without throwing a pick. It marked the first time Allen began the season avoiding a single aerial takeaway for seven consecutive games.

But there's another mark Allen is attempting to change. It involves victories during a season.

Allen has never surpassed 13 regular season victories. He's hit both marks twice in 2020 and in 2022. But he and the Bills are two wins away from 14 wins — which would become a career-first for the QB1.

Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, they won't secure the AFC's top seed. The Kansas City Chiefs secured their place by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas day 29-10. However, the Bills will enter the postseason as AFC East champions for the fifth straight season — which marks a franchise first Allen helped get for Buffalo.

Allen is playing at an MVP level. He now has a shiny new gift he gets to wear as the Bills chase a Super Bowl ring.