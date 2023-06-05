Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is rumored to be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24.

Some are not happy with it.

Twitter users roasted Allen, who has been one of the game's best player but led the league in interceptions (17) in the 2022 season, and his rumored selection.

EA saw this and said yeah Josh Allen is the cover athlete pic.twitter.com/dXItsbHDMz — َ (@OVOTopShotta) June 4, 2023

Madden sales have been so bad lately having Josh Allen on the cover is a great idea, he’ll definitely help with their quarterly turnover. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) June 5, 2023

REMINDER: Josh Allen led the league in interceptions, with 17, last season. And Madden reportedly chose him over Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Jefferson. Huh. https://t.co/sB82IbdNaP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 5, 2023

Brian Daboll leaving causes Josh Allen to lead the league in INTs w/ 17 …what will the Madden curse do pic.twitter.com/62bkHPnlaa — Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) June 5, 2023

nfl players who deserve the madden cover over josh allen: justin jefferson

jalen hurts

joe burrow

patrick mahomes

travis kelce — 𝓫𝓵𝓪𝓴𝓮😵‍💫 SB CHAMPS🏆 (@BlakesOG) June 4, 2023

Allen and the Bills have had at least 11 wins in the last three seasons but have not made the Super Bowl.

Buffalo went 13-3 last season but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round.

Josh Allen completed 25-of-42 passes for 264 yards and an interception in the loss.

Madden is the premiere NFL game. Last season, it honored legendary coach John Madden, who the game is named after, following his death.

Allen is a solid choice, but some felt like other players were more deserving. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named second-team All-Pro this past season and had a terrific Super Bowl LVII performance.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a likely candidate to be on the cover in the future. He already sported the Madden NFL 20 cover and shared it with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for Madden NFL 22.

Mahomes' Chiefs teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, was named first-team All-Pro last season and helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl.

Allen is not officially confirmed to be the cover athlete, so there could be another player donning the Madden spotlight next season.

Mahomes has done well in his career, but some worry about athletes receiving the “Madden curse,” where they play poorly after cover athlete honors.