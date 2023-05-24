Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hungry to win Super Bowl 58 for his team in the 2023 season. Allen expressed his intense desire to win now in an interview with ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

In the statement, Josh Allen said: “I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo.”

The Bills quarterback then followed it up with: “And I just don’t want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team.”

All of this shows Allen’s eagerness to have a redemption season. This comes after the Bills were defeated by the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals. Their exit in the Divisional Round with a 10-27 final score was not at all pretty for Bills fans. The team was scoreless in the first and fourth quarters which ended their season.

Despite the post-season blues for the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen has been doing great individually. He was second among all quarterbacks in touchdowns as he tallied 35 of them in their 2022-23 campaign. Allen’s quarterback rating was also second at 71.4 and shows a lot of his greatness in the position. More than that, he can keep the ball alive as he totaled 4,283 passing yards for the season which still ranks him in the top seven. A passing rating of 96.6 proves why Josh Allen has one of the best canons in the league.

“I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play,” the Bills QB continued. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done that in the past, but there’s always new ways that I can find to get better, and not being complacent with what I’m doing on the field, understanding that there’s a lot of plays that we left out there.”

However as Josh Allen stated, football is not just a game of individual accolades. A Super Bowl would be preferable to add to this resume.

Revenge season is coming for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.