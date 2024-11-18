NFL fans can always expect an entertaining night when the rival Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face off against one another.

Following Sunday’s showdown at Highmark Stadium in suburban Buffalo, the Bills can now officially claim the title of the first team this season to defeat the Chiefs. Kansas City suffered their first loss of the 2024 season thanks to Buffalo's 30-21 victory, which improved them to 9-2. Meanwhile, the Chiefs fell to 9-1.

And in the immediate aftermath, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a message for the Chiefs, implying a postseason rematch could be in the cards in early 2025, via X:

“We'll probably see this team again at some point,” Allen said to Tracy Wolfson.

In fact, cameras picked up the brief conversation between Allen and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes when they met after the game, via X.

“We'll do it again, baby!” Mahomes said as he congratulated Allen on the win.

The only way that the Bills and Chiefs would meet one another again this season would be in the playoffs. Both teams are clearly anticipating a potential postseason clash, and the fans certainly wouldn't turn down that exciting possibility!

Josh Allen and the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of 2024

The Bills improved to 9-2 with their victory, despite a strong performance from Patrick Mahomes; the three-time Super Bowl winner finished the game by completing 23-of-33 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, but a pair of interceptions.

Meanwhile, Allen finished 27-of-40 for 262 yards and a touchdown with one interception. But it was the late-game 26-yard touchdown run from Allen, who also recorded 55 rushing yards, that sealed the deal in front of the roaring fans at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo also got strong contributions from Khalil Shakur, who hauled in eight catches for 70 yards. Additionally, the Bills' defense held down the fort by limiting the Chiefs to a mere 259 yards of total offense.