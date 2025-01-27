The Buffalo Bills know how to return to the AFC title game now under Sean McDermott. He's taken the franchise to two conference championship appearances post Marv Levy. But McDermott and the Bills endured one more heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This time, K.C. held off McDermott's Bills 32-29 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the third straight season — and ending Buffalo's chances once again.

McDermott himself is realizing how difficult this task has become. He shared the “obvious” admission, but added what happens next for him and his team.

“This is obviously a challenge for us, but we’ll figure it out,” McDermott said, per NBC WGRZ sports reporter Jonathan Acosta.

Bills' Sean McDermott continues to struggle vs. Chiefs

McDermott once took control of a franchise that endured a long playoff dry spell. Buffalo went 2000 to 2016 without making the playoffs.

The now eighth-season head coach has taken the Bills to seven postseason appearances. And again, he's lifted the Bills to the AFC title game twice. But both times came against the Chiefs.

Kansas City and head coach Andy Reid have had McDermott's number as of late. The veteran head coach is enduring his most struggles against the three-time Super Bowl winning head coach and the Chiefs' dynasty.

McDermott and the Bills took a 38-24 loss in Buffalo's return to the conference title game in the 2020 season. Buffalo then looked like it had the Chiefs ready to exit out of the playoffs the following year. The Bills took a 36-33 lead late on Gabriel Davis' 19-yard touchdown catch with 13 seconds left. The Chiefs, however, forced overtime and eventually won on a walk-off touchdown 42-36.

McDermott and Buffalo even earned a chance to knock off K.C. last year — this time in front of Bills Mafia. Buffalo, however, missed a late field goal at Highmark Stadium. McDermott watched the Chiefs celebrate a 27-24 road win and eventually won the Super Bowl.

Now, McDermott witnessed another Chiefs celebration right in front of him. He knows this is a challenge. McDermott wants to figure out the Chiefs. But he's taken four straight heartbreaking losses to this Chiefs team. And Kansas City doesn't look like its slowing down its growing dynasty — which only makes it harder for McDermott to figure out the Chiefs.