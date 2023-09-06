The Buffalo Bills are coming into their Week 1 game against the New York Jets already down a man. Von Miller was placed on the PUP list earlier this week, which means that he will out for the first four weeks of the season. Losing arguably your best defender is never a good thing. Now, the Bills might lose another one of their defenders for Week 1. Micah Hyde, one-half of the Bills' stellar safety duo, is now day-to-day due to a back injury, per Sean McDermott.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says starting S Micah Hyde will not practice Wednesday due to a back injury. He said it just popped up in the last couple of days. “We're taking it one day at a time.””

That's… less than ideal. The Bills' secondary could lose a vital part of their secondary as they face off against the new-look Jets squad. With Aaron Rodgers under center and weapons like Dalvin Cook and Garrett Wilson, the defense will have their hands full in dealing with NY. Hyde was one of the better safeties in the league in 2021, posting 74 tackles and getting five picks, including one pick-6 en route to an All-Pro selection. However, he missed most of the 2022 season due to a devastating neck injury.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

However, less than an hour after the initial report, Micah Hyde was spotted on the Bills' practice field. Interesting, if not a bit concerning and confusing. Did McDermott intentionally mislead reporters to gain an advantage, or was this a miscommunication the players and the coaches.

“A twist! Bills starting safety Micah Hyde was on the practice field Wednesday, despite Sean McDermott saying Hyde would not participate ahead of time.”

The Bills are looking to bounce back after a rather disappointing finish to their 2022 season. They came into the previous season as the overwhelming favorites to win the Super Bowl. They looked like the top dogs early in the season, but injuries and poor play eventually led to a season-ending loss in the Divisional Round. Can Buffalo recover from that loss and finally win their first Super Bowl in franchise history?