The Buffalo Bills will open their 2023 season without one of the best defenders. Von Miller, the team's star edge rusher, is currently listed on the Physically Unable to Perform (or PUP) list. As a result, Miller is mandated to miss the first four weeks of the season. It's a tough blow to lose your most important piece on the defensive line.

How does Von Miller feel about the Bills' decision to put him on the PUP list? Well, the edge rusher admitted that while his knee feels healthy, he still needs more time before being fully comfortable, per Josina Anderson. Miller also raved about GM Brandon Beane, saying that making decisions like these is what makes him the best.

“Physically I feel good, I just needed more time for football in general, not necessarily my knee. Ultimately it wasn’t my decision and that’s what makes Brandon Beane the best GM in all of sports. I trust the Bills like no other team that I’ve been on…I feel good, I just needed more time for my overall health.”

The mark of a great GM is a that his players trust his decision-making. If it were up to the players, they'd want to get on the field as soon as possible. The last few years are proof that unless they're literally dying, players would prefer playing through injuries. It's up to the GM to make sure the his players are indeed ready. It's clear from the way Miller talks about Beane that he has full confidence in the Bills organization.

The Bills come into the 2023 season as one of the favorites, but not the overwhelming favorites like last season. Miller's absence clearly affected their defense, as they struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterback. It might take some time for Miller to return, but if that's what it takes for him to be at 100%, then so be it.

“It’s just four more weeks. I waited this long. I can wait four more weeks. I'll still be there.”