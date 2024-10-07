In one of the most blatant, unbelievable, unforgivable moments in the 2024 NFL season, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott completely gave away the game to the Houston Texans. After the entire country rained insults on McDermott, he did the absolute minimum by taking accountability for his mistake, per Matt Parrino of New York Upstate.

“The end-of-game situation on offense we needed, tough situation,” McDermott said. “We needed to run the clock and move the chains and that’s on me. We didn’t do that there, and that’s my fault.”

In one of the most “even my actual small child playing Madden would have had more coaching sense” moments in the game's history, McDermott's Bills team called three straight pass plays backed up on their own three-yard line. Buffalo only took 25 seconds off the clock.

Later asked if Joe Brady, Buffalo's offensive coordinator, was given the OK to call three straight passes, McDermott said he didn't think those details were relevant.

They were forced to punt and the Texans returned the ball to the Buffalo 46-yard line. The Texans completed a short five-yard pass to Dare Ogunbowale and called time out, stopping the clock for one final field goal attempt. Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a 59-yard field goal to win the game, 23-20.

Brady, McDermott, blame the entire Bills organization

The whole franchise is asleep at the wheel. Josh Allen didn't complete a pass in the final 19 minutes of the game. His 49-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in the third quarter was his final completion of the game. He threw eight incompletions to close the game.

Allen finished 9-of-30 for just 131 passing yards. He suffered multiple injuries during the game.

“Big shot to the chest. Rolled my ankle. They flagged me for hitting my head, but felt good enough to go back in.”

Buffalo can't start a game down 20-3 minutes into the second half. The Bills had four four-and-outs in the first half. The Bills were on top of the world after their 47-10 Week 3 win. Back-to-back losses to the Ravens and Texans have poured cold water on this franchise. It may be fortuitous timing because perhaps the Bills can figure out a way to trade for Davante Adams.

SI's Albert Breer said on Wednesday that the Bills were among the teams that inquired about Adams.

The 3-2 Bills will have to get back on track in Week 6 on the road vs. the New York Jets on Monday, October 14 at 8:15 p.m. EST.