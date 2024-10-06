The Buffalo Bills let a close game slip away from them in the fourth quarter after being tied with the Houston Texans with less than a minute remaining. The Bills had the ball on their three-yard line with 32 seconds left, and they went on to have three straight incompletions. That gave the Texans enough time to get a field goal on the other end, and that's exactly what they did: winning the game in regulation.

Social media has already started to criticize head coach Sean McDermott for the late-game management.

“Embarrassing ending to this game for Buffalo. Absolutely embarrassing and Sean McDermott needs to answer for what he was thinking at the end of the game,” Bills writer Ryan Talbot said on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what thoughts McDermott had at the end of the game.

Bills lose game in finals seconds vs. Texans

The Bills trailed for most of the game, with the Texans getting out to a 20-3 lead at one point. Josh Allen and the offense were able to score twice in the third quarter and then kicked a field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter. From there, it was anybody's game, and when the Bills got the ball back, it may have been in their best interest to play for overtime. Instead, they stopped the clock numerous times with incomplete passes, and they were already backed up in their own end zone when kicking the punt, giving the Texans good field position.

After starting the season off strong, the Bills have now lost two games in a row, and the offense has taken a big step back. The Bills will try to get back in a groove in Week 6 against the New York Jets, another team that has struggled the past two games.