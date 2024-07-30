The Buffalo Bills are adding another piece to their defensive backfield. The team is signing veteran safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal, per ESPN. Jackson last played for the Denver Broncos in 2023.

Jackson brings a great deal of experience to Buffalo with him. He has played for the Broncos and Houston Texans, in a career that goes back to 2010. The Bills are trying to add the pieces necessary to make a run to the Super Bowl. Buffalo has consistently been one of the best teams in the AFC in recent years, but never reached the championship game.

The safety has 953 career combined tackles in his pro career. He also has 22 interceptions, with three touchdowns scored. He's also forced seven fumbles in his career, and is known for his physical style of play.

To make way for Jackson, the squad cut linebacker Shayne Simon.

The Bills are working hard to anchor the defense

The Bills have put a lot of effort this offseason into building up the defense. Along with adding Jackson, the team has made several other moves on that side of the ball. The team signed free-agent defensive end Dawaune Smoot. The club also drafted five defensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team spent two of their first three selections on defensive players, including safety Cole Bishop from Utah. The secondary definitely is an area where the team wants to see continued improvement.

The team lost safety Jordan Poyer in the offseason. The addition of Jackson should help offset that loss. Jackson started eight games last season for the Broncos. He also served a lengthy suspension for violating player safety rules, per NBC Sports.

The team is also looking closely at their rookies in minicamp to see what combination works best in this revamped Bills secondary. Buffalo did a good job last season in its pass defense, giving up a total of 3,676 yards. That was sixth best in the NFL, per league stats.

“We don’t really know what we have, but we know what we have. And it’s interesting to see they’re a very diverse group,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, per the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. “I know a lot of people talk about we don’t have a true No. 1 and this and that. But I think these guys will rise to the occasion.”

The Bills start preseason games on August 10 against the Chicago Bears.