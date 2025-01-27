The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are playing another classic playoff game. The AFC Championship Game is going back and forth and Buffalo had a chance to extend a one-point lead. Josh Allen went for a QB sneak on 4th & 1 that it looked like he got. But the instant replay review confirmed the spot short of the first-down line. Social media went into an uproar over the NFL referees and alleged preferential treatment of the Chiefs.

The play was excruciatingly close and did not go Buffalo's way. That led fans to continue believing the NFL wants the Chiefs to win this game and every game until they win another Super Bowl.

@SquarePeg61 responded to the question of whether or not he got it. “Ordinarily, yes. However, they're playing the Chiefs, so no.”

@49erfan012 thinks he knows how the game will end, “He 100% gets that 1st down. This is where the rigging truly starts. They will call this in favor of the Chiefs and make it impossible for the Bills to recover with more penalties down the stretch.”

@Hardin89John went the sarcasm route, “Gee, I’m shocked they called that 4th & 1 in favor of the Chiefs.”

The Bills were winning 22-21 when they went for it on fourth down. The Chiefs got the ball back, scored a touchdown, and hit a two-point conversion that gave them a seven-point lead. While the two teams kept firing shots at each other, this call is the one everyone will remember from this game.

The Chiefs and Bills played a classic but the referees got in the middle with this call. If they had called this a first down, BUffalo might be ready to go to New Orleans.