Patrick Mahomes' controversial flop from the AFC Divisional Round has clouded what was otherwise a spectacular performance for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes addressed the viral social media moment during the Divisional Round matchup, saying he “probably shouldn't have done that.”

The Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for the AFC Championship. Mahomes assures that one play didn't define their nine-point win over the Texans.

“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” the 29-year-old said, per TMZ Sports. “The ref saw it and didn’t throw a flag, I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

Patrick Mahomes won't change style in Chiefs' AFC title game

Sunday will be a much closer affair. and NFL fans will be observing the officials' treatment of the Chiefs throughout the title game. Mahomes is not letting the chatter get to him.

“I‘ve kind of learned that no matter what happens during the game, that something’s going to come out about it if you win and you continue to win, so I don’t really pay attention to it,” Mahomes said, per Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I mean, obviously I’ve been on both sides of it as far as how I felt the calls were made, but at the end of the day, man, those guys are doing their best to make the best calls and keep it to where the players are making the plays in the game. And that’s what decides the outcome.

“And obviously there was a call here or there that people didn’t agree with, but at the same time, I think there was a lot of other plays that really decided the outcome of that football game.”