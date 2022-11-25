Published November 25, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills escaped Ford Field with a Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions, but the loss of star pass rusher Von Miller may be a serious blow.

More detailed review of the injury here https://t.co/tFWenmB5DJhttps://t.co/QsMIdiLUk4 — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) November 24, 2022

Miller was injured late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a sprained knee. He did not return from the injury, and sports medicine physician Brian Sutterer said that a close-up of the video revealed that the movement of the tibia as the play occurred suggested an ACL injury.

Miller is expected to have an MRI on Friday. Head coach Sean McDermott did not have many facts at his disposal when he discussed the injury following Buffalo’s 28-25 victory.

“I don’t know,” McDermott said. “I only connected with [head athletic trainer] Nate [Breske] at halftime, so I don’t have anything to give you on that.”

On the positive side, Miller walked slowly to the team’s locker room without crutches after getting an X-ray.

Miller is in his first year with the Bills and he leads the team with 8.0 sacks. The 12-year veteran had 1 quarterback pressure and 1 tackle before suffering the injury.

The Bills have had a series of injuries to their key defensive ends. Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, the team’s top pass rushers after Miller, were inactive against the Lions with ankle injuries. Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham and Mike Love were active defensive ends for the Bills. Love was elevated from the Buffalo practice squad.

The Bills were able to manufacture the majority of their pass rush pressure from the defensive tackle slot, where Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones each registered sacks. Those two also combined for 3 tackles for loss.