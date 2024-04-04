The Buffalo Bills spearheaded the start of a new era on Wednesday after they sent Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a massive offseason trade. Diggs played four seasons with Buffalo and is starting a new journey. Yet, he is grateful for his experiences and expressed a heartfelt goodbye on social media.
Diggs took to Instagram to air out his sentiments.
“I can't begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo. Four years of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I'm forever grateful for you all and the Bills organization! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart,” Diggs posted on Instagram.
“Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again,” Diggs added.
Diggs undoubtedly left an incredible mark on the Bills offense. He started his career in Buffalo in 2020 after spending five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He made an incredible impact during his first year with the Bills.
The former Maryland Terrapin amassed a career-high 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. As a result, he earned his first and lone All-Pro honor in addition to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Diggs continued his stout production for three more years as Buffalo's top receiver. He made three more Pro Bowl selections and was a key target for star quarterback Josh Allen. Unfortunately, the Allen-Diggs combination never resulted in a Super Bowl appearance, but the two were one of the best pairings in the league.
It is tough to see Diggs go, but he is entering an exciting new era.
Stefon Diggs' Bills trade leads him to an enticing Texans team
Diggs is joining a rapidly ascending Houston Texans team, led by rising second-year QB CJ Stroud. Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and his first year in Houston did not disappoint.
The former Ohio State Buckeye amassed 4,108 yards, 23 TDs, and boasted a QBR of 57.5 in 2023-24. Thus, he won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Even greater, Stroud led the Texans to a stunning 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the playoffs.
Houston's run ended with a 34-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, but Stroud's play left many excited for the future. Now, Diggs can be another go-to target for Stroud and help take the offense to another level. The now-former Bills receiver is not the only offensive weapon the Texans landed in the offseason.
Joe Mixon was traded to Houston after his seven-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old is coming off his fourth 1000-yard rushing season and adds another intriguing piece to the Texans offense.
All in all, the Bills have a tall task on their hands. Replacing Stefon Diggs after the big trade will not be easy. Nevertheless, rest assured GM Brandon Beane and company have a plan to help Buffalo get back to the top of the AFC.