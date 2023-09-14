The reporter caught on a hot mic seemingly criticizing how Stefon Diggs interacts with the media has issued a public apology to the Buffalo Bills star. Maddy Glab, Buffalo's in-house beat writer, posted a lengthy mea culpa on Twitter, saying she “respects the hell” out of Diggs while stressing the only wrongdoing was hers.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today. I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will,” Glab's statement reads. “I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn't have to. For context, media was waiting for players to come out for a press conferences when a reporter joking told me to go get Stefon Diggs. I said I don't have control over him — Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that's why I said he probably wouldn't say yes to me grabbing him for an interview. I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”

The clip of Glab's remarks went viral Wednesday afternoon.

"There's no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He'll look in my face and say F you. [It's] how he treats everybody." A reporter was caught on a hot mic saying some not so nice things about the Buffalo Bills wide receiver 😳 pic.twitter.com/DSM9LJ2Oua — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023

In the video, she and other reporters can be heard casually chatting and joking off-camera while waiting for Bills players to arrive at the interview podium. Another reporter jokingly encourages her to go get Diggs, who'd been scheduled to speak with media, at which point she says, “Dude's gonna do what he wants to do.” A different voice can be heard responding, “Not when you [come] over there, [saying] ‘Steph, get your a**…'” That's when Glab interjects with “He'll look in my face and say ‘F you.'”

The light-heartedness of that discussion matters here, as does the pre-existing relationship Glab no doubt has with Diggs. As the Bills' team-employed reporter, she's surely a bit closer to Diggs and his teammates than most other media members—hence Glab's colleague jokingly imploring her to retrieve Diggs in the first place, as well as the nature of her apology.

This story should be over unless Stefon Diggs wants it to continue. Kudos to Glab for owning her mistake in public.