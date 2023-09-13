Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the subject of a reporter's hot-mic gaffe on Wednesday. In front of the podium where the Bills' players speak and answer questions at press conferences, a reporter was overheard sharing NSFW about Diggs while not realizing there was a hot-mic that captured the soundbite. The reporter has not been identified and is not visible in the video. It is also unclear if the gaffe occurred before or after speaking with the players.

The reporter was caught saying, “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude's gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody,” via JPA Football.

These unprofessional comments are certainly not a good look for the reporter. The comments come after there were rumors throughout the offseason that Diggs had beef with the Bills organization and Josh Allen, but Diggs has since shut those down during training camp and the preseason.

The Bills have maintained that the reported situation with Diggs after he missed day part of week one of mandatory minicamp was blown way out of proportion, since it was an excused absence. Many players from the Bills have publicly shared their support for Diggs including Damar Hamlin, Josh Allen, and Von Miller. Even the Buffalo front office and coaching staff have come out to support Diggs, with coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey speaking positively on him and general manager Brandon Beane refuting rumors that Diggs requested a trade.

With the Bills having full support of their star wide receiver, the reporter's gaffe only looks worse and worse.