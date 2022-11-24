Published November 24, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Stefon Diggs has been absolutely amazing for the Buffalo Bills. On the field, the star wide receiver continues to be a monster, helping power Buffalo’s crazy offense. Off the field, Diggs is a true class act, endearing himself to the city with his kindness and willingness to help out. On Thanksgiving Day, we saw just how much Diggs is connected to this city.

While the Bills were warming up for their game against the Lions in Detroit, Stefon Diggs came over to a family cheering for Buffalo. The family perhaps expected the star to sign their poster, say a few kind words, the usual stuff. Instead, Diggs went above and beyond, offering the young Buffalo fan to come down with him for a game of catch.

.@stefondiggs brought this @BuffaloBills fan on the field to have a catch with him. Best Thanksgiving ever. 🥺❤️ 📺: #BUFvsDET — 12:30pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVTpic.twitter.com/Hs3Fr7252d — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022

The look on the kid’s face and his excited run to the field was arguably the highlight of this clip. You can see just how much this meant for the young Bills fan. Diggs could have easily just went over and did the usual stuff for the family, and they would’ve loved it. Instead, Stefon Diggs gave this kid an experience he’ll never forget.

The Bills can give this lucky fan an even better experience by winning against this Lions squad. Despite their sub-.500 record, Detroit is one of the tougher teams to beat this season. The good news for Buffalo is that star cornerback Tre’Davious White is set to make his return to the field today after tearing his ACL last season.