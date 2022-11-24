Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered.

With under a minute to play and the Bills tied with the Lions 25-25, Allen and Diggs connected on a 36-yard pass down the field that put the team in field goal range.

ALLEN TO DIGGS. ONE PLAY. IN FIELD GOAL RANGE. 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS

— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022

Ultimately, Bills kicker Tyler Bass hit a game-winning field goal that sealed the victory.

Following the game, Diggs was sure to give his quarterback praise.

Via NBC Sports Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer:

Bills WR Stefon Diggs on his huge catch to CBS: “I would say it’s not me at all. We have the best quarterback in the league. Anytime we hit a lull, it’s like, his eyes are locked in, he’s focused. I try to be his support system, get open, catch the ball. … That’s my guy.”

This is just the latest moment that Stefon Diggs has referred to Allen as the NFL’s best quarterback. Following this remark, Allen shared a similar comment regarding Diggs.

The pair finished the day with yet another dominant performance. Allen threw for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, he added 78 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

Diggs finished the day with 15 total targets, hauling in eight receptions for 77 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Bills now sit at 8-3 and show no signs of slowing down. With this win, Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen have once again made their case as the league’s best duo.