Published November 24, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t help but get hyped up after Tyler Bass completed the job and helped them take down the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon.

Right on Thanksgiving, Allen certainly had something to be thankful for, with Bass’ clutch field goal giving them the 28-25 win following a fiery Detroit comeback. The Bills were ahead 19-14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lions fought hard and saw an 11-point run tie things up at 25-25 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

After an incredible drive that saw Allen connect with Stefon Diggs for a 36-yard gain and put the Bills in field goal range at the 39-yard line, Bass capped things off with the extra three points.

THE BILLS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2 SECONDS LEFT 🔥pic.twitter.com/g2XXBe3mcE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

There were only two seconds left on the clock after the field goal, basically giving no chance for the Lions to come up with anything but a Hail Mary to save the game. Naturally, Josh Allen celebrated like crazy as they sealed the victory.

He was seen hyped up on the bench. The veteran QB also hugged Diggs tightly, clearly thankful that they were able to complete that QB-WR play that put them in position to win.

After back-to-back losses in Week 9 and 10, Josh Allen and his Bills have now won two straight games. Prior to the narrow win against the Lions, they took down the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

The Bills can now head home with a smile on their faces. As for the struggling Lions, not so much. But hey, they get some props for a solid effort.