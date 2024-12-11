The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday the addition of 10 limited partners to their ownership group, marking the first time in the franchise’s history that it has included secondary shareholders. Among the new investors are NBA Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, bringing high-profile sports figures into the team's ownership fold.

The move was finalized earlier this week during the NFL meetings in Dallas, Texas, with league approval granted on Tuesday. Terry and Kim Pegula, who remain the principal owners of the Bills, emphasized that the new investors hold “non-controlling” minority stakes.

Carter and McGrady, cousins who began their professional basketball careers together with the Toronto Raptors, are among the most notable names in the group. Carter, who recently had his No. 15 jersey retired by the Raptors, is the first player in franchise history to receive such an honor. McGrady, a two-time scoring champion and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, joins his cousin in this historic investment.

Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady joins Bills' ownership alongside diverse partners

In addition to Carter and McGrady, the Bills’ ownership expansion includes Jozy Altidore, a former U.S. Men’s National Team soccer player and MLS champion. Altidore brings his own sports pedigree as a celebrated athlete in American soccer.

The private equity firm Arctos also became a secondary shareholder in the Bills. Arctos, which holds investments across a wide range of leagues, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, Premier League, and Formula One, adds significant financial expertise to the group.

The inclusion of limited partners in ownership is not common in the NFL, but it reflects a growing trend among franchises looking to bring in additional capital and expertise. With the Bills currently sitting at 10-3 and gearing up for their Week 15 Sunday matchup against the Detroit Lions (12-1), the team remains in a strong position heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

This development also underscores the broader influence of professional athletes branching into ownership roles. Carter and McGrady, both iconic figures in basketball, join a growing list of former players investing in other sports leagues.

Under the Pegulas’ leadership and with an expanded ownership group, the Bills aim to maintain their momentum and secure postseason success.