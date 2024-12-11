The Buffalo Bills are getting two key weapons back this week at practice, paving the way for their return in a huge game against the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

Both wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid are expected to practice in full on Wednesday. Via Ian Rapoport:

“Good news on the way for Buffalo: Bills WR Keon Coleman (wrist) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) are expected to practice fully today. A positive step forward in advance of the showdown with the Lions.”

Coleman has been one of Josh Allen's go-to targets this season but hasn't played since Week 9. As for Kincaid, he's missed the Bills' last two games. These two are extremely important players for Buffalo.

Even without them, Allen has managed to keep his squad afloat. Despite a crushing 44-42 loss in Week 14 to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills are still 10-3 and one of the best teams in the NFL. They will have their work cut out for them on Sunday with the Lions, who own the top record in the league at 12-1. No one has been able to stop Detroit.

Coleman is third on the roster in receptions (22) and second in yards (417) despite missing time. He's certainly proven his worth in this revamped WR room after the Bills traded away Stefon Diggs. As for Kincaid, he's been a solid piece for years. The TE has 34 grabs for 356 yards. Khalil Shakir has stepped up heavily with his two teammates on the shelf.

While the Bills already clinched the AFC East title with a Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers, they're still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the conference with five contests remaining. Other than facing the Lions, Buffalo should comfortably win the other four, taking on the New England Patriots and the New York Jets twice.

Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET at Ford Field in Detroit.