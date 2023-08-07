Von Miller was having a good season last year in his first campaign with the Buffalo Bills before tearing his ACL in a Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions. As he prepares to return from the injury in 2023, Miller reflects on how the Bills Mafia welcomed him to Buffalo before his season was tragically cut short, via Pardon My Take.

Von Miller got sent an insane amount of toilet paper from Bills Mafia @VonMiller @rhoback pic.twitter.com/ejMtvVwCB0 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 7, 2023

“They went crazy, it was like boxes…probably like 400 rows…and wipes too…wipes that I had never even heard of.”

Von Miller tells the story of how when he first arrived to play for the Bills, he was publicly not too keen on the toilet paper. In response, the Bills Mafia sent him an exorbitant amount of toilet paper that simply shocked him; he highlights how he received wipes that he had never even heard of before.

This story is very on brand for Bills Mafia, as they are known as arguably the most dedicated fanbase in the NFL. Unfortunately for these fans, the Bills are still searching for their first Super Bowl in franchise history and are coming off of a very disappointing finish to the 2022 campaign.

Fortunately for Bills Mafia, the 2023 season is quickly approaching and they will once again have Super Bowl aspirations behind Josh Allen and a very talented roster. These Super Bowl goals will definitely be more realistic the sooner that the Bills can get Von Miller back on the field.

Given what lengths Bills Mafia went to in order to welcome Von Miller to Buffalo, there is no doubt that they would probably do anything to help him in his recovery from a torn ACL. Nevertheless, sending Miller over 400 rows of toilet paper isn't going to help much in speeding up his rehab, and Bills Mafia will just have to wait and hope for a return as soon as possible.