It's a Bills Mafia tradition to smash tables before games, and if Von Miller's prediction on Josh Allen proves to be true, there will be a lot of table destruction in the Buffalo area this 2022. Speaking on his podcast on Tuesday, Miller didn't hold back on his thoughts about the MVP battle this campaign and why he sees the Buffalo Bills quarterback taking home the award over other players. "We all know that Josh Allen is going to be really, really good. He's gonna be excellent. He does everyday right. ... He has the talent to back up everything. He has a great foundation ... And I feel like Josh Allen is gonna good, gonna be the MVP," Miller shared https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1569828784735678468 Josh Allen enters the season as one of the favorites to win MVP, so Von Miller's take isn't really absurd or lacks merits. Furthermore, the 26-year-old QB proved in Week 1 against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams that he is ready to take over. While he did throw two interceptions, he was still phenomenal as he led the Bills to the 31-10 victory. Allen completed 26 of his 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Heck, he even had a rushing touchdown after leading the team in carries (10) and yards gained on the ground (56). As Miller said it, Allen has what it takes to be MVP and it's not hard to see him getting that acknowledgement with his early showings for the team.
