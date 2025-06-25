well-constructed teams in the AFC. They have top-end quarterback play, a deep and athletic defense, and a core group of veterans who know how to win. However, the roster is not flawless. With training camp on the horizon, the Bills would be wise to make one final addition that could prove critical in a long, grueling season. Signing a veteran offensive tackle would give Buffalo a much-needed insurance policy on the edge of their offensive line. More importantly, it would also give them peace of mind should injuries strike.

A Balanced 2025 Offseason

It’s hard to say that the Bills will be substantially better or worse than they were in 2024. Most of the moves general manager Brandon Beane made this offseason can be viewed as one-for-one player replacements.

For example, the Bills parted ways with aging pass-rusher Von Miller but added Joey Bosa in free agency. They essentially traded one decorated veteran for another. They chose not to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas. However, they addressed that hole by selecting Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the draft. Buffalo also let midseason acquisition Amari Cooper walk in free agency. Afterwards, they replenished the wide receiver room by bringing in Joshua Palmer.

Of course, when a team has one of the top rosters in its conference, there's nothing wrong with maintaining the status quo. Buffalo won 13 games last season and came within a few plays of knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Super Bowl Contention

The Bills should be right back in the Super Bowl conversation this season. It should be true for the foreseeable future as well. That’s thanks in large part to Beane locking in the team’s franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, to a massive extension. Buffalo handed Allen a six-year, $330 million extension in March. That was a smart move even though he was already under contract through 2028.

For one, Allen is now signed through 2030 at an annual price tag of $55 million. That could look like a bargain as the quarterback market continues to balloon. More importantly, the extension gave the Bills valuable cap flexibility in 2025.

With their core intact and a competent supporting cast assembled, the Bills are still poised to be front-runners in the AFC alongside Baltimore and Kansas City. Of course, one more smart move could be the difference between another deep playoff run and a disappointing early exit.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Buffalo Bills move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

A Signing That Makes Perfect Sense

Depth along the offensive line is something every contender needs. It’s an area the Bills can’t afford to overlook. Sure, starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown have remained mostly healthy over the past few seasons. However, banking on that trend to continue for another 17-game regular season is risky.

The current backups don’t exactly inspire confidence. Ryan Van Demark and Tylan Grable have combined for just three career starts. Yes, the Bills did add tackle Chase Lundt in the sixth round of the 2025 draft. That said, he’s considered a developmental prospect who may not even crack the 53-man roster this season.

That’s where Conor McDermott comes in.

Filling a Void

McDermott is a known quantity in Buffalo. He spent time with the team earlier in his career and brings something the Bills' current reserve tackles lack. That would be veteran experience and versatility. He’s started games at both left and right tackle and understands what’s required of an NFL offensive lineman in both pass protection and run blocking. In short, McDermott is the kind of plug-and-play depth piece that championship teams quietly rely on.

From a cap perspective, the fit is just as clean. McDermott signed a modest one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Rams last season. He wouldn’t break the bank for Buffalo. Note that Buffalo has employed a cap-conscious approach this offseason. As such, a low-risk, high-value signing like McDermott is precisely the kind of move Beane has made a habit of during his tenure.

The Bills are built with strong quarterback play, a creative offense, and a defense that can dominate in spurts. That said, all of that can be undone if the offensive line falters. McDermott may never be called upon to start, but if he is, the Bills can at least rest easy knowing he’s prepared for the moment.

A Small Move with Big Implications

The final days before training camp are often about rounding out the edges, not making splashy headlines. Signing McDermott wouldn’t grab national attention. However, it would be a sound, forward-thinking move by a front office that understands the importance of roster completeness.

Injuries happen. Depth matters. And a team with Super Bowl aspirations like Buffalo should never be caught unprepared at a premium position like offensive tackle.

The Bills have done a lot of things right this offseason. One more quiet—but crucial—signing could make all the difference.

Bottom Line: Bring Back Conor McDermott.

It’s a no-frills move that fits the Bills’ philosophy and could protect their most valuable asset—Josh Allen—when it matters most.