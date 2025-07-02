The Buffalo Bills have been under a spotlight multiple times this offseason. Buffalo will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks and has been in the news because of a contract dispute with James Cook. Now another Bills player is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston has been named in a civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault case, per WKBW in Buffalo.

The incident allegedly happened in 2021 while Hairston was still studying at the University of Kentucky. The plaintiff in this case claims Hairston engaged in non-consensual sexual contract with the plaintiff inside her dorm room.

She reported the incident to law enforcement and later transferred to a different university.

Hairston was not criminally charged in this case.

The Bills organization investigated claims against Hairston and say they there is no truth to these allegations.

Buffalo drafted Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The matter will now head to the civil courts, which could ultimately result in a trail or some form of settlement.

Bills GM was supportive of Maxwell Hairston after 2025 NFL Draft

The Bills reportedly looked into Hairston's past during the pre-draft process.

Bills GM Brandon Beane was supportive of Hairston's around the 2025 NFL Draft, speaking about his past.

“Yeah, he’s an impeccable kid and we’ve done a lot of research,” Beane said after selecting Hairston in April. “I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing. That was fully investigated by the school. There’s everything out, he even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero — zero — information saying that this actually happened to what the accusation was. Just like anything in this world, you can’t just take someone’s account and think that’s the truth, but yes, we fully investigated that.”

Beane suggested there wasn't any truth to the allegations against Hairston because the team drafted him.

“If there was anything to that he wouldn’t have been invited to the Combine, to the draft — he was at the draft last night,” Beane said. “Every person you talk to at Kentucky — teammates, staff there, plus what we’ve done — I would say this is a heck of a young man, every person you ask. That’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name and in this case, it doesn’t seem to be anything there.”

For now, it looks like Hairston will still be allowed to participate in training camp later this month.