Maybe Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can ignore the jabs of Tyreek Hill by switching to new cleats. But of greater importance, Mina Kimes revealed who needs to step up to help Allen win the elusive Super Bowl.

Kimes said Allen needs help on the outside, according to a post on X by NFL on ESPN.

@MinaKimes believes the Bills receivers, not Josh Allen, need to improve for Buffalo to win a Super Bowl 🏆

“You need one of those skill players to step up as a true 1-on-1 man beater.”

Bills QB Josh Allen can’t do it alone

Kimes said defenses like to play man against the Bills.

“When you’re talking about an offense in Buffalo that faces a ton of man coverage, in part because defenses now are so afraid of the run game, it honestly is the difference between them winning, or making it to a Super Bowl or not,” Kimes said. “(You need) someone who can get you big plays down the field. Maybe it’s Keon Coleman. Maybe it’s Dalton Kincaid.

“To me, that has been the missing piece in this offense. Because it’s not the quarterback that’s the reason why they’re not getting over the hump.”

Perhaps it could be Coleman, who has added to his physique for the 2025 season, according to wkbw.com. Also, Coleman is expecting big things from himself.

“I demand greatness from myself,” Coleman said. “And I love to know my coaches demand the same amount of greatness, and we’re on the same page about it.

“It’s a new year. So finish easy games, get through each week, and worry about the rest when it comes up. But we got a lot of different things in this bottle, and we’re going to shake it and make sure the puzzle gets together.”

Bill head coach Sean McDermott said Coleman needs to improve his consistency.

“I thought he had an up-and-down first season, I really do,” McDermott said. “I mentioned at the end of the year, I thought he got off to a start in the beginning of the year. He built momentum through, and then he got injured. From there on it was rather rocky, I’d say.”

Also, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady said Coleman is seeking help from the coaches.

“I am enjoying seeing him ask the questions he’s asking,” Brady said. “His approach, moving him around, and doing different things with him. Seeing what he can and can’t do. Football is a physical sport, so once the pads come on, that’s the biggest thing.”