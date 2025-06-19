Coming out of their 2025 offseason minicamp, the Buffalo Bills prepare for training camp with similar roster questions as years past. While their first Super Bowl appearance of the Josh Allen era still evades them, the Bills are still viewed as top title contenders.

The Bills experienced a lot of turnover in the offseason, placing more emphasis on their OTAs and minicamps. Head coach Sean McDermott prioritized chemistry in the spring, allowing the team to build a foundation over the coming months. While it is still early, Buffalo has a lot to be pleased with in its offseason.

Following another heartbreaking playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills entered the 2025 offseason in a familiar position. With most of the AFC improving, Buffalo hopes its seismic changes will be enough to keep pace with the league. Regardless, more than a few things will be different once they return to the field in the fall.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld will be next Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Two years after their initial explosion, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift craze finally seems to be dying down. However, just as the league gets used to one celebrity couple, another could take the spotlight. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been together since 2023, but the media cannot seem to get enough of them after getting married.

Photos from the couple's wedding did not just go viral; they went nuclear. The wedding featured several notable celebrity guests, leading to millions of total impressions on social media. From Bills Mafia to pop culture fans, Allen and Steinfeld have a wide reach that influences countless people worldwide.

The couple's wedding could not have been better timed, as both are at the peak of their popularity. Allen claimed the 2025 MVP award in February, just two months before Steinfeld's ‘Sinners' released in theaters. ‘Sinners' grossed nearly $400 million at the box office, making Steinfeld arguably the most popular actress of the year. Her already robust career will only increase tenfold when ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' finally comes out.

Elijah Moore will officially break out for Bills

Through four years in the league, Elijah Moore has not underwhelmed, but he has yet to truly reach his expectations. After two years each with the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, Moore has a career-high of just 640 receiving yards. While always reliable, Moore has routinely been a victim of poor timing and subpar quarterback play.

Now in the best situation of his career, Moore is already thriving at the Bills' 2025 offseason minicamp. Not only has he gained coaches' approval, but Moore's teammates are already noticing his impact. Tre'Davious White called him a “big-time player” with “amazing route-running,” according to Buffalo reporter Alex Bravsky.

Since Stefon Diggs left in the 2024 offseason, the Bills have yet to find a permanent replacement as Allen's No. 1 target. Moore, who primarily operates in the slot, will have to split snaps with 2024 leading receiver Khalil Shakir, but it will not be long until he becomes an every-down player. Playing with a stable quarterback for the first time in his career, Moore's elite potential may finally be unlocked, allowing him to take over a Buffalo receiving corps in desperate need of new playmakers.

Dalton Kincaid will top 1,000 yards

Without Diggs in the picture, the Bills viewed Dalton Kincaid as a potential 2024 breakout candidate. However, instead of progressing in his second season, Kincaid ended the year with 225 fewer receiving yards than he had as a rookie. Ahead of year three, Kincaid's expectations are tempered, but if everything falls into place, he might finally break into the ranks of the elite.

Despite participating in just his third offseason minicamp, Kincaid is already surprisingly one of the longest-tenured pass-catchers on the Bills' 2025 roster. After dealing with two different offensive coordinators in as many years, Kincaid finally gets to work with the same coach for consecutive seasons. Even through his struggles, Kincaid was clearly a weapon Joe Brady liked scheming for and could already be one of Allen's favorite targets.

Kincaid's 2024 season was disappointing, but the Bills value consistency almost more than anything. The 25-year-old tight end got off to a hot start in minicamp, making “several impressive catches in 7-on-7, especially in the red zone,” according to reporter Sal Capaccio. Dawson Knox still joins him in the tight end room, but Kincaid still ran routes on 63 percent of the team's passing plays in 2024, despite missing four games.

“Buffalo Joe” will have meaningful role in 2025

There are few players Bills Mafia would love to see thrive in 2025 more than Joe “Buffalo Joe” Andreessen. After registering 26 tackles as a rookie, the former undrafted free agent appears to be taking the necessary steps to have a meaningful role in his second year.

While the Bills' stacked linebacker room got more crowded by adding Shaq Thompson in the offseason, Andreessen is the player who stuck out in minicamp. The Buffalo native has been impressive with his opportunities, particularly in pass coverage, according to Capaccio.

“I think Joe Andreessen had a really, really strong spring,” Capaccio said. “A lot of it because of opportunity… On top of that, Joe made plays. The biggest growth I saw from Joe is that his coverage ability is really good. I mean, he picked off Josh Allen for a pick-six.”

On Bills LBs and specifically Joe Andreessen after minicamp: 📈🤔 What do you think about what @Matt_Bove and I had to say here?! ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9kaHsCfbxR — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Andreessen will not start — at least not right away — but he is looking like the best backup linebacker on the Bills' 2025 roster. With a strong preseason, “Buffalo Joe” could be a staple of the Bills' defense sooner than many expected.

Bills will be 2025 league-leader in sacks

The Bills routinely boast one of the NFL's best defensive lines, but were just 21st with 2.3 sacks per game and 20th with a 6.46 percent sack rate in 2024. Buffalo again revamped its defensive line in the 2025 offseason, adding Joey Bosa, Landon Jackson, T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker. In total, they added 10 new defensive linemen to their offseason roster.

Under McDermott, the Bills love rotating in as many defensive linemen as possible. They appear to be taking the same approach in 2025, with McDermott emphasizing chemistry and cohesion in minicamp. Though still early, the unit seems to be working well together on and off the field.

They have stiff competition, but the Bills' defensive line is shaping up to be the best in the league. With multiple starting-caliber players on the roster, Buffalo has the best rotation of interior and exterior pass-rushers. After accumulating 39 sacks in 2024, all they need is a slight uptick in production across the board to take the throne.