With football season right around the corner, players around the NFL are already gathering for minicamp to get those early reps in and build the chemistry needed to contend for a Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills know all too well that the road to the Lombardi isn't an easy one, but with reigning MVP Josh Allen at the helm, they'll always have a solid chance. Just recently, he was spotted wearing a new brand of cleats aside from his usual sponsors over at Nike.

Signed to Nike since his arrival to the league in 2018, Josh Allen was sporting a variety of Nike cleats throughout the 2024-25 NFL season. However, it seems as though his contract may have ended, as Allen was seen rocking a pair of New Balance Prodigy cleats just a few days ago at Bills' minicamp.

While it isn't out of the ordinary for an athlete to try different styles of cleats and footwear throughout the offseason, especially at minicamp where there isn't a national audience, it's certainly strange to see such a drastic change out of the blue. It certainly appears as though Allen's Nike contract had recently expired and that he's made the switch to New Balance for the time being.

However, it's worth noting that Josh Allen wore Nike cleats earlier into this same minicamp, so his contract could have ended as recently as this week. Nevertheless, the quick switch over to New Balance would ensure Allen's status as the face of their football campaign and breakthrough into the NFL.

Josh Allen would join other NFL talents like Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. and Saints' Chase Young over at New Balance, but given his star power and MVP status, he would undoubtedly give the brand a massive boost in terms of their visibility on a national stage. New Balance already has their hand in a number of other sports with top athletes Shohei Ohtani, Kawhi Leonard, and Coco Gauff.

