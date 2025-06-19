It has been a whirlwind offseason for Josh Allen, who recently tied the knot with Hailee Steinfeld last month. Now, fans are getting the first look at how the couple spent their time together after saying, “I do.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 17, the Buffalo Bills quarterback posted a collage of Polaroids from their honeymoon that showed the newlyweds wearing a lei, Steinfeld smiling into the camera with a champagne bottle in her hand as she sits on an airplane, and the actress posing next to a truck with a flower in her hair.

“Wifey [red heart emoji],” the NFL MVP captioned the post.

Steinfeld also shared a post on Tuesday, where she shared Polaroids of their wedding day including a pic of them smiling and showing off their rings, a selfie of them at their reception, and a close-up of the actress touching up her makeup.

“HUSBAND!” Steinfeld captioned her post.

The couple tied the knot in a California wedding on May 31 after Allen proposed to Steinfeld back in November 2024. Since their wedding last month, Steinfeld released a new edition to her newsletter, Beau Society where she wrote how “stunned” Allen was when he first saw her walking down the aisle.

“Okay, Josh says we have to talk about my dress now because I ‘stunned’ him when I got to the altar,” Steinfeld wrote.

“It’s easily the most perfect gown I’ve ever put on my body,” Steinfeld continued.

The Sinners actress wore a strapless white Tamara Ralph gown, which she paired with opera gloves, a lace veil, and pearl and diamond earrings.

“On our wedding day, when I put on this dress, I actually lost my breath,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt more like myself and more beautiful.”

As for Allen, he wore a black tuxedo and a black bow tie to match. Steinfeld herself was stunned when she looked at him at the end of the aisle as she described him as “the man of every dream I’ve ever had.”

“I just remember the walkup looked like a façade,” she added. “Josh standing under this huge structure; it was the most surreal thing I’d ever seen.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their wedding day 😍💍 (via josevilla/IG, beausociety/IG) pic.twitter.com/s5NXVSppXU — NFL (@NFL) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

In addition to the photos and Beau Society newsletter, Allen has since spoken about his wedding to Steinfeld and how getting married to the actress was a smart move on his part.

“They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” Allen told reporters in New York last week. “She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one.”