Tyreek Hill hopes to bounce back from a down year a season ago and help the Miami Dolphins get back on top of the AFC East. With the offseason still in full swing, it sounds like Hill had another message for the Buffalo Bills, as he's seemingly tired of playing against that defense.

While on a discussion panel at the Fanatics Festival, the 31-year-old wide receiver called out the Bills for how they play defense against him and the Dolphins, according to Bruce Nolan of Buffalo Rumblings. Buffalo typically plays Cover 4, which is specifically designed to prevent wide receivers from getting open deep down the field along the sidelines.

“Whenever we play the Bills, those guys typically play Cover 4 because they’re a bunch of b******.”

Tyreek Hill has a history of not playing so well against the Bills. In his nine games played against Buffalo during his time in Miami, the eight-time Pro Bowler has only accumulated a total of 45 receptions, 470 yards, and two touchdown grabs.

Article Continues Below

This isn't the first time Hill has blasted the Bills' franchise. He previously claimed that he hates the fanbase, otherwise known as Bills Mafia, during a guest appearance on Adin Ross' stream. Tyreek Hill made it clear that he simply does not like the team or fans.

“The Bills, I don't f*** with the Bills,” Hill said .”When I used to play in Kansas City, bruh, it was f*** the Bills every single time we played against them. And we f***** them up every single time. Miami, it's the same thing, but ten times harder. F*** the Bills all day. All they want to do is jump the f****** tables, cause they got CTE. Stupid a** fans.”