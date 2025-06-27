As one of the several stars dealing with contract drama, James Cook's offseason has not gotten off to the best start. However, should he finally get the deal he desires, the Buffalo Bills running back has a strong chance of making history in 2025.

If Buffalo can satisfy Cook by Week 1, he will have a chance to notch the third consecutive 1,000-yard season in his first four years. Should he do so, he would become just the third running back in Bills history to accomplish the feat, joining Thurman Thomas and O.J. Simpson, according to StatMuse.

James Cook needs 1,000 rushing yards in 2025 to join this list of Bills RBs with 3 straight 1,000-yard seasons: – Thurman Thomas (8)

– O.J. Simpson (4) He had:

– 1,122 yards in 2023

Cook had:
– 1,122 yards in 2023
– 1,009 yards in 2024

Cook posted 507 rushing yards as a rookie while sharing the backfield with Devin Singletary in 2022. Upon taking full rein of the Bills' running back room, he notched a career-high 1,122 yards in 2023, before backing it up with 1,009 in 2024. Cook also recorded 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, tying Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry for the most in the league.

While the 25-year-old continues to go back and forth with the Bills ahead of the final year on his rookie contract, the two sides are expected to settle their differences before the season begins. A deal could potentially get done before Buffalo begins training camp on July 23.

James Cook leads Bills' 2025 backfield despite contract dispute

Unlike many other stars around the league currently engaging in contract negotiations, Cook showed up for the Bills' mandatory minicamp. His presence suggests optimism toward a potential new deal. Despite the obvious tension, Cook said he has “no hard feelings” toward the organization amid the elephant in the room.

Barring an unexpected downturn, Cook should return as the Bills' lead running back in 2025. The two-time Pro Bowler has quickly become one of the top rushers in the league and is only now entering his physical prime. While 2024 MVP Josh Allen is the engine of the offense, Cook is undoubtedly the second-most important offensive skill player on the roster.

Behind Cook, the Bills also return Ray Davis and Ty Johnson, while adding Darrynton Evans to their backfield. Davis, a 2024 fourth-round pick, was fairly impressive in his limited opportunities, amassing 442 rushing yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. Johnson led the group with 284 receiving yards a year ago.

The Bills will return all five starting offensive linemen in 2025. The consistency should only allow the running back room to continue building on its success, particularly once Cook returns full-time. As training camp approaches, Cook's contract situation seems like it will be more of an issue in the 2026 offseason when he hits unrestricted free agency.